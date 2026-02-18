Americans believe that wealthy and powerful people are rarely held accountable, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll found after the release of millions of records on the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s connections in elite U.S. business and political circles.

Some 69% of respondents in the four-day poll, which concluded on Monday, said their views were captured “very well” or “extremely well” by a statement that the Epstein files “show that powerful people in the U.S. are rarely held accountable for their actions.”

Another 17% said the statement described their views “somewhat well,” while 11% said it didn’t reflect their thinking. Among both Republicans and Democrats, more than 80% said the statement described their thinking at least somewhat well.

Under congressional orders, the U.S. Justice Department has released trove after trove of documents that tie the late financier to a range of prominent people in politics, finance, academia and business, both before and after he pleaded guilty in 2008 to prostitution charges, including soliciting an underage girl. Epstein’s 2019 death in a Manhattan jail cell following his arrest on charges of sex trafficking of minors was ruled a suicide.

The scandal has proven a persistent political headache for President Donald Trump, who long fanned the flames of suspicions around Epstein and has been dogged by criticism that his administration was failing to fully disclose all that the U.S. government knew about the case.

SOME CONSEQUENCES IN CORPORATE AMERICA

The disclosures have started to cause the downfall of prominent people. Executives at Goldman SachsGS.N and Hyatt HotelsH.N have resigned.

Others have retained powerful posts. Trump’s Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick apparently visited Epstein’s private island for lunch in 2012 and invited him to a fundraiser in 2015 for Hillary Clinton, Trump’s Democratic rival in the 2016 presidential election, emails show.

Dr. Mehmet Oz, Trump’s administrator of the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, emailed an invitation to a Valentine’s Day party in 2016 to Epstein, the Justice Department documents show.

Neither Lutnick nor Oz is accused of wrongdoing.

The Republican president, who socialized extensively with Epstein in the 1990s and 2000s, has denied any knowledge of the financier’s crimes and says he broke off ties in the early 2000s, before Epstein’s plea deal.

While Americans generally have low expectations that elites will be held accountable, they are somewhat split along partisan lines on how much longer the nation should dwell on the Epstein affair.

Asked if their views were well described by the statement that “it’s time for the country to move on from talking about the Epstein files,” 67% of Republican respondents in the poll said this captured their thinking at least somewhat well, while only 21% of Democrats said the same.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll, conducted online and nationwide, gathered responses from 1,117 U.S. adults and had a margin of error of 3 percentage points.