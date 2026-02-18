One more comedian has added Cyprus to his tour, meaning there are more English-language comedy nights ahead of us. Mario Adrion brings his stand-up set to Cyprus for the first time on June 5, featuring the punchlines that made him a global phenomenon and that filled theatres around the world. In just a couple of months, he aims to fill Limassol’s Kiklos Mousiki stage with laughter.

Adrion started out in a small town in Germany and quickly became one of the most recognisable faces on the international stand-up comedy scene. With over 3.5 million followers, his sharp, self-deprecating humour has found an audience all over the world.

His comedy is bold, honest and delightfully human. It plays with stereotypes, personal insecurities and life experiences, from what it’s like to be a former male model to the culture shock of living as a European in America.

His German Efficiency Tour was well received, with sold-out shows in the US, UK, Europe and the Middle East, proving that good humour has no borders. Now, with the aim to raise the bar even higher, he presents The Superior Comedy Tour, performing in clubs and theatres around the world.

Adrion is now based in Los Angeles, and considered to be among the most dynamically rising comedians on the international scene. On June 5, it will be Cyprus’ turn to get a taste of his European charm, disarming honesty and punchlines that stick.

Mario Adrion

European comedian on world tour presenting his Superior Comedy Tour. June 5. Kiklos Mousiki, Limassol. doors open at 8pm, show starts at 9pm. €30-50. In English. Tickets on More.com