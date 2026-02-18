CSM Energy announced the successful delivery and takeover of the management of a newbuild Platform Supply Vessel (PSV), marking a significant milestone in the company’s fleet expansion programme.

The vessel is the first large PSV from the SPEC SPP40 series, constructed at a shipyard in China and delivered following the successful completion of sea trials and acceptance procedures.

According to its statement, the company said that CSM Energy will take on the full ship management operations of the vessel.

A formal naming and delivery ceremony was held at the shipyard to commemorate the occasion, attended by representatives from ship manager CSM Energy, together with the owner and other guests.

It said that the ceremony featured traditional celebrations, including a lion dance symbolising good fortune, safety, and prosperity as the vessel enters service, while it added that the vessel was unveiled and officially named CL SPEC LISA.

At the same time, the company mentioned that the delivery represents CSM Energy’s entry into a new generation of modern offshore support tonnage, reinforcing its long-term commitment to operational excellence, asset renewal, and the provision of high-quality services to offshore energy operators.

The SPP40 series, Sinopacific Engineering & Contracting (SPEC) in-house design, is a high-capacity, multi-role PSV platform engineered to meet the demanding requirements of offshore logistics and support operations, as it explained in its statement.

Furthermore, it said that the vessel features a large, optimised deck area for cargo handling, advanced propulsion and manoeuvring systems, and enhanced accommodation standards to ensure crew comfort and safety during extended operations.

It also mentioned that built to high international classification and regulatory standards, the SPEC SPP40 PSV incorporates modern design principles focused on fuel efficiency, operational flexibility, and reduced environmental footprint.

Managing Director at CSM Energy, Kyriacos Tsangaris said that “this delivery marks an important step forward for CSM Energy as we continue to modernise and strengthen our fleet.”

He added that “the SPEC SPP40 design aligns closely with our operational requirements and long-term vision,” while noting that “this vessel provides the capability, reliability, and efficiency our clients expect, while positioning us well for future offshore market opportunities.”

Moreover, the company said that the newbuild PSV will be deployed to support a broad range of offshore activities, including platform supply, logistics, and field support operations.

The vessel, as the first in this newbuild series managed by CSM Energy, sets the benchmark for future fleet additions and reflects the company’s confidence in the SPEC design and build quality.