The Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) on Wednesday released the investment funds statistics for December 2025, showing a marginal rise in total assets despite a slight decline in the number of funds.

According to the data, the number of investment funds decreased slightly from 351 in September 2025 to 350 in December 2025.

At the same time, total assets recorded a marginal increase of approximately 0.1 per cent, reaching €7.899 billion in December 2025 compared with €7.892 billion in September 2025.

The figures indicate relative stability in the sector’s overall size over the final quarter of the year.

More detailed data from the central bank showed that, at the end of December 2025, the assets of investment organisations included deposits and loans amounting to €827.4 million, compared with €860.2 million in September 2025.

The reduction in deposits and loans was accompanied by changes in other asset categories.

Specifically, investment funds held debt securities with a total value of €605.6 million in December 2025, down from €613.4 million in September 2025.

In contrast, holdings of shares and other related equity instruments increased to €5.87 billion in December 2025, from €5.84 billion three months earlier.

Out of the total €5.87 billion in shares and related instruments, €1.24 billion was invested in listed shares.

Finally, the CBC reported that a further €2.99 billion was invested in non-listed shares.