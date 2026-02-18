The cabinet on Wednesday approved funds amounting to €1.15 million for the implementation of a programme monitoring greenhouse gas emissions from Cypriot livestock farming.

“The programme is expected to contribute substantially to achieving the national target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 32 per cent by 2030 and to the implementation to the energy and climate action plan,” the agriculture ministry said in a corresponding statement.

The funding is intended to serve as a foundation for the development of targeted policies aimed at reducing the local livestock sector’s greenhouse gas emissions and enable the implementation of interventions based on relevant scientific documentation.

“Through the new programme, specialised measurements and analyses will be carried out to accurately determine the actual emissions of the country’s livestock sector.”

Made available via the agricultural research institute, the cabinet said that the measure is intended to enhance sustainability of local agriculture and strengthen the resilience of the agri-food sector.

A previous project by the institute, implemented as part of the recovery and resilience fund, is set to provide necessary know-how and infrastructure.

“This project enabled the updated recalculation of emissions from agriculture, contributing to very significant savings for the country through the emissions trading system,” the ministry said.

In January 2025, Cyprus witnessed an unprecedented surge in greenhouse gas concentrations, reaching 430 parts per million (ppm).

The primary contributors to this escalation were identified as the electricity and transport sectors, while other sectors including the industry and construction, as well as with waste management and livestock accounting for most of the remaining emissions in Cyprus.