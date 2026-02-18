Demetra Holdings Plc on Wednesday announced that it completed a buyback of its own shares on February 17, as part of its ongoing capital management strategy.

The company informed the investing public that these transactions were carried out in accordance with the relevant regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange and the circulars issued by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission.

This specific action was taken under the authorisation granted during the annual general meeting which took place on June 24, 2025.

Acting through the Cyprus Investment and Securities Corporation Ltd, more commonly known as CISCO, the group proceeded to purchase a total of 6,200 of its own shares.

The average purchase price for the volume of stock acquired during the trading session was calculated at 1.496 cents per share.

A detailed breakdown of the day’s activity shows that the company initially secured 565 shares at a price of 1.49 cents.

Seven subsequent transactions followed at the same price of 1.49 cents, involving blocks of 263 shares, 363 shares, and another series of five separate purchases of 263 shares each.

The largest individual transaction of the day involved the acquisition of 3,846 shares at a slightly higher price of 1.50 cents.

A final purchase of 111 shares was executed at 1.49 cents to conclude the session’s authorised buyback activity.