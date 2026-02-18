A car owned by a 54-year-old man was extensively damaged by fire in the early hours of Wednesday in Nicosia, with a second vehicle and parts of a residential building also affected.

The fire broke out at around 3.00am in the Lykavitos area of Strovolos, where the vehicle was parked in a ground-floor parking area of an apartment building.

Members of the fire brigade were called to the scene shortly after the alarm was raised.

Crews from the Paphos Gate and Kaimakli stations responded with three fire engines and managed to bring the blaze under control within about 20 minutes.

Police said the vehicle sustained extensive damage from the fire, while damage was also caused to at least one nearby parked car and to parts of the building’s masonry and metal storage doors.

Police and the fire brigade are continuing investigations to determine the cause of the blaze.