Green Monday marks the beginning of Lent and offers the perfect excuse for a refined coastal escape. This year, Columbia Beach Resort in Pissouri invites guests to welcome the season with an elegant overnight stay, a festive Lenten feast and moments of true relaxation by the sea.

The exclusive Green Monday Package transforms the long weekend into a complete experience. Guests arrive on Sunday, February 22, 2026, settle into their spacious suite and are greeted with a complimentary welcome drink. Overlooking Pissouri Bay’s calm waters, the atmosphere instantly shifts, the pace slows.

During their stay, guests enjoy access to the Resort’s award-winning spa facilities, including the indoor pool, jacuzzi, sauna and steam bath. It’s the ideal way to unwind before the celebrations begin.

The next morning starts with a Bubbly Buffet Breakfast, where fresh seasonal selections meet sparkling touches.

On Monday, February 23, 2026, from 1-4pm, the Apollo Restaurant hosts a specially curated Green Monday Buffet Lunch. The Resort’s culinary team will present a generous spread, honouring and elevating tradition through quality ingredients and a refined presentation. Guests enjoy abundant seafood, crisp seasonal salads, legumes, vegetables and classic Lenten favourites, prepared with care and authenticity.

The Green Monday Buffet Lunch is also available to non-resident guests, allowing them to celebrate the day by the sea without an overnight stay. Advance reservations are recommended.

Families are warmly welcomed. Children can take part in organised Kids Club activities, while traditional kite-flying by the sea, weather permitting, will add colour and joy to the afternoon.

To complete the stay experience, overnight guests benefit from a complimentary late check-out until 4pm on Monday, subject to availability.

Green Monday at Columbia Beach Resort blends tradition with understated luxury, offering couples, families and friends the perfect setting to gather and celebrate the start of Lent in style.

For reservations, call 25 833000 or visit columbiaresort.com.

About Columbia Hospitality

Columbia Hospitality is the hospitality division of Schoeller Holdings Ltd, a privately-owned investment group with global operations across marine and non-marine sectors. The division brings together Columbia Hotels & Resorts, Columbia Restaurants, and the Columbia Hotel Academy under one integrated brand, representing Schoeller Holdings’ long-standing commitment to excellence, innovation and service quality. Through its diverse portfolio, Columbia Hospitality is redefining Cyprus’ hospitality landscape, combining international standards with authentic local character. Its mission is to deliver exceptional experiences across every facet of hospitality, from luxury accommodation and dining, to education and talent development.

About Schoeller Holdings Ltd

Founded in 1978, Schoeller Holdings Ltd is a privately owned investment company operating a wide range of marine-related activities, including ship ownership, ship management and liner services, as well as non-marine ventures in hospitality, real estate and other industries. With a workforce of more than 14,000 employees worldwide, the Group has evolved into a dynamic, internationally respected organisation and remains the driving visionary force behind all its subsidiaries.