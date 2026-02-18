The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) has announced that KPMG International is conducting the Global Family Business Survey 2026, calling on Cypriot family-owned enterprises to take part.

The chamber said the survey focuses exclusively on family-owned businesses and aims to capture trends, priorities and challenges both in Cyprus and internationally.

According to the announcement, participation by Cypriot companies is considered particularly important in order to reflect accurately the characteristics of the domestic business environment.

“You contribute to the collection of valuable insights regarding the trends, priorities, and challenges faced by family businesses in Cyprus and internationally,” the chamber stated.

“You enhance our country’s representation in the global analysis, ensuring that the voice and needs of Cypriot family businesses are adequately reflected,” it added.

The chamber further stressed that involvement in the survey supports policymaking and strategic planning at multiple levels.

“You support the development of improved policies and strategic decisions, both globally and locally,” it said.

The results of the survey will be presented by KPMG to all interested parties once the process has been completed.

The survey will remain open until February 19, 2026, and completing the questionnaire requires approximately 15 minutes.

Businesses wishing to participate are invited to access the questionnaire online.

The chamber emphasised that participation is of essential importance and particularly valuable for strengthening and promoting the Cypriot business landscape.

As part of the process, respondents will be asked to provide certain additional personal information, including full name, company name, position within the company and email address.

The chamber clarified that all information provided will remain confidential and will be used exclusively for the purposes of analysis by KPMG.