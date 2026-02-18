Lidl Cyprus support sees Anti-Cancer Society's 'Love Dinner' raise €42,900

Marking the “Arodaphnousa” Palliative Care Centre’s 50 years of service, the anniversary charity Love Dinner “Under the Lights of Love” was held on February 14, 2026 at The Landmark Nicosia Hotel, with absolute success and great participation.

The evening was sealed by the impressive participation of the public, through which 42,900 euros was collected, while at the same time, the General Manager of Lidl Cyprus, Vasilis Lagogiannis, presented a cheque a cheque for 100,000 euros to Marlene Dimitriou, Vice President of the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society. The amount was raised through the company’s Christmas campaign, in which the company’s customers actively participated by scanning their Lidl Plus digital card at the cash registers of its stores in support of the Food Programme and the Room Adoption Programme of the “Arodaphnousa” Palliative Care Centre, demonstrating, in practice, the power of collective contribution.

Lidl Cyprus, a long-standing companion of the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society for the last 12 years, financially supported the event, ensuring all of the evening’s proceeds will be allocated to further support the Centre’s valuable work. This strategic action highlights the importance of a substantive alliance, where business responsibility acts as a catalyst for social well-being.

The lively evening was accompanied by music by Stavros Konstantinou and the Magio Duo, with a musical programme dedicated to love, creating an emotional and hopeful atmosphere.

With its support, Lidl Cyprus once again confirms its business activity is inextricably linked to the wellbeing of Cypriot society. Remaining a steadfast ally in the work of the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society, it transforms corporate responsibility into an act of substance, investing in institutions that offer care, hope and relief where the need is greatest.

