Cypriot Olympic skier Andrea Loizidou did not finish her first run in the women’s slalom at the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics on Wednesday, ending her participation at the Games in challenging conditions at the Tofane alpine skiing centre.

Starting with bib number 95, with later runners from an array of non-snow nations such as Madagascar, Hong Kong, and the Philippines, the 19-year-old from Limassol failed to complete the opening run, a trend that mirrored earlier high attrition rates on the same course where nearly half the field missed out in the men’s slalom on Monday.

Under Olympic rules, only those who finish the first run are eligible to contest the afternoon’s second round, meaning Loizidou’s campaign concluded without a time.

Earlier in the week, Loizidou had expressed optimism ahead of her Olympic debut, saying “I feel as ready as I could be,” and stressing the work she had put in with her coach to prepare “without exhausting myself”.

Acknowledging the difficulty of the field, she added: “I do not expect the impossible from myself, I have made a very great effort in recent months, and I hope for the best”.

Wednesday’s result brought to a close Cyprus’s alpine skiing participation at the Milan‑Cortina Games, following teammate Yiannos Kouyoumdjian’s 34th‑place finish in the men’s slalom on Tuesday.

The slalom remains one of the sport’s most unpredictable events, with weather and course conditions continuing to test the field.