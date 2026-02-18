The reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks are officially going up for sale.

The National Football League team posted a statement from the Estate of Paul G. Allen, saying the beginning of the sale process is consistent with the Microsoft Corp co-founder’s directive to sell his sports holdings and direct all proceeds to philanthropy.

Allen, who purchased the Seahawks in 1997 for $194 million, died in 2018 at the age of 65 from complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a type of cancer. Since his death the team have been controlled by his estate.

Investment bank Allen & Company and law firm Latham & Watkins will lead a sale process that is estimated to continue through the 2026 offseason.

NFL owners must then ratify a final purchase agreement.

The Seahawks, who beat the New England Patriots in the February 8 Super Bowl, were ranked by Forbes in 2025 as the league’s 14th most valuable franchise at $6.7 billion.