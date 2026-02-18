A painting, sculpture and mosaic exhibition opens at Gloria Gallery this February, presenting the works of the distinguished Cypriot artist George Kotsonis. The opening on Friday will be held inaugurated by former Disy president Averof Neophytou.

“George Kotsonis is considered one of the most important and widely recognised Cypriot artists of his generation,” comments Gloria Gallery. “Born in Palaichori in 1940, he studied painting at Saint Martins School of Art in London. In 1960, he received a scholarship to study in China, where he attended the Academy of Fine Arts under Ai-Choun Sin and in 1963, he was awarded a further scholarship to study in Czechoslovakia and attended the Academy of Fine Arts in Prague, graduating in 1967 with the title of Academic Artist.”

Today, the artist lives and works in Paphos, and after numerous solo and group exhibitions in Cyprus and abroad, he is ready to present a new body of work, merging three artforms.

“In Kotsonis’ work,” the gallery adds, “Western European artistic movements and Byzantine influences converge creatively, forming a mature visual language that balances the contemporary with the timeless.

“Morphoplastic harmony, refined craftsmanship and the multilayered treatment of colour compose a cohesive and aesthetically rigorous artistic proposal.”

George Kotsonis

Painting, sculpture and mosaic exhibition by George Kotsonis. February 20-March 10. Gloria Gallery, Nicosia. opening night: 7.30pm. Tuesday – Saturday: 10.30am – 12.45pm. Monday – Friday: 5.30 pm – 8pm. Tel: 22-762605. www.gloriagallery.com