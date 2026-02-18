PEO trade union expressed on Wednesday its deep sorrow over the death of a construction worker in Nicosia the previous day but blamed weaknesses in workplace oversight.

The 43-year-old third-country national died on Tuesday after falling from an under-construction apartment block in Lakatamia.

PEO said the incident highlighted ongoing weaknesses in workplace safety, particularly the chronic understaffing of the labour inspection department.

Referring to what it described as the growing frequency of workplace accidents, the union stressed the urgent need for systematic training on safety and health issues.

The union stated that the worker died “unjustly, in the fight for his daily wage”, emphasising that the incident is not a random accident. It extended condolences to his family.

“This tragic event is not an ‘unfortunate event’,” PEO said. “It stems from inadequate safety measures and reflects employer indifference and the devaluation of human life for temporary profit.”

This creates a serious gap in effective monitoring, the union said, meaning “serious and substantial control cannot be exercised, leaving employers free to put profit above human life”.

PEO reported that workplaces lacking trade union representation see more occupational accidents, leaving workers unprotected and vulnerable to employer exploitation, increased workloads, and breaches of basic safety and health regulations.

Emphasis was placed on young and migrant workers from third countries, who it said should receive at least basic accelerated training in safety and health matters, combined with recognised vocational training standards.

Reaffirming its commitment to safer working environments, PEO said it would continue to act “with determination to ensure a safe working environment”.

The PEO announcement was made before a new workplace accident was reported on Wednesday of a 21-year-old seriously injured installing photovoltaics on a roof in Paphos.