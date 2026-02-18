The management of Petrolina Holdings Public Limited and its subsidiary eWise Cyprus Ltd on Tuesday outlined their vision for the ESSO service station network during an event with station partners at the Amathus hotel in Limassol.

The event marked what was described as “a new, dynamic era for the ESSO service station network“.

Senior executives from Petrolina Holdings Public Limited and eWise Cyprus Ltd met with affiliated station operators to discuss the future direction and next steps for the network.

The meeting focused on ensuring the continuity and upgrading of services across the Esso network following the acquisition of ExxonMobil Cyprus Limited by Med Energywise Ltd, a subsidiary of Petrolina Holdings Public Limited.

During the presentation of the Petrolina Group, Dinos Lefkaritis, chief executive officer of Petrolina Holdings Public Limited, underlined the stability and growth momentum offered by the group.

He highlighted the group’s financial strength and development prospects as key pillars supporting the transition of the network into its next phase.

At the same event, Natasa Pilides, general manager of eWise Cyprus Ltd, presented the strategy of eWise Cyprus Ltd.

Her presentation focused on the company’s immediate next steps as well as its broader development objectives for the network.

A central pillar of the discussion was the strategic commitment of the new management to continue and further strengthen the high standards and quality long associated with the ESSO brand worldwide.

Particular emphasis was placed on safeguarding the brand’s long-standing reputation while enhancing the services provided to consumers across Cyprus.

“With a view to further strengthening the network, eWise Cyprus Ltd and its partners place as their highest priority the promotion of the values of the Esso brand,” the company stressed during the event.

“Building on the consistent quality and expertise that have traditionally governed the operation of the network, the new management and station operators are moving forward dynamically on a shared development path, with an absolute focus on the continuous upgrading of the customer experience and the excellent, personal service of the consumer,” it added.