The Junior and Senior School recently hosted Pitch Point 2026, its first-ever entrepreneurship-focused event, bringing together over 70 students from different schools around Cyprus, educators and industry leaders for an inspiring day of innovation, creativity and collaboration.

The event, held from 9am to 5pm on January 31, 2026, at the Senior School Campus was created to ignite entrepreneurial thinking among young people and provide them with a real-world platform to share original startup ideas. Students aged 14 and above participated in a dynamic pitching experience, presenting business concepts to investors, which demonstrated imagination, problem-solving and strong awareness of real-world challenges.

Pitch Point 2026 is a student-led initiative founded by Nikki, a Year 11 student with the support of a great team Fatima, Emma, Ioanna, Marcus, Sylvia and Nefeli, with the vision of giving young people a voice and an opportunity to explore entrepreneurship from an early age. The event was supported by John Pipis, Head of the Business Department of The Junior and Senior School.

The event opened by welcoming a guest speaker session featuring Elena Andreou, Managing Director of McDonald’s Cyprus, allowing students to learn first-hand about leadership, innovation and her business journey.

Guest speaker Elena Andreou addresses students Working groups brainstorm ahead of pitching to investors Organising team members thank investors

Throughout the event, students actively engaged in peer networking, exchanged ideas and received valuable feedback, building confidence in both public speaking and entrepreneurial thinking. The teams then proceeded to pitch their ideas to the investors: Vassilios Vrachimis, Carolos Georgallis and Matias Militaru who offered their expertise and thoughtful advice on every presentation.

The atmosphere blended professionalism with enthusiasm, highlighting the promise and potential of the next generation of innovators.

Pitch Point’s debut demonstrated that young people are not only capable of innovative thinking, but are eager for opportunities to turn ideas into action. The event successfully created a space where education met enterprise, and student ambition was supported and celebrated.

