Three individuals were arrested during coordinated police operations carried out nationwide overnight and into Wednesday.

According to police, the arrests concerned offences including threats, assault and illegal residency.

Furthermore, during the night, police carried out 473 checks of drivers and passengers, alongside 23 inspections of premises.

Traffic patrols resulted in 143 complaints for road violations, with 33 cases involving speeding.

In addition, three traffic-related cases were recorded.

Officers also conducted 60 breathalyser tests, leading to three complaints, while five vehicles were seized.

Police said similar coordinated operations shall continue daily, with targeted patrols and enforcement designed to deter criminal activity.