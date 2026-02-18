President Donald Trump said relations between the United States and Greece are “stronger than ever” during the presentation of credentials by Greece’s new ambassador to Washington, Antonis Alexandrides.

Speaking at the White House, Trump described the relationship as “strong and historic”, grounded in “a shared democratic and spiritual heritage”, and said he looked forward to further deepening bilateral cooperation.

The president praised Greece’s progress towards meeting NATO’s target of allocating 5 per cent of GDP to defence, saying Athens was showing “real leadership” within the alliance.

“Peace is secured through strength,” he said.

Trump also highlighted energy cooperation, referring to increased exports of American liquefied natural gas and the development of the vertical corridor, which he said would strengthen energy security across the wider region.

He welcomed Greece’s decision to abstain from the adoption of a net zero emissions framework at the international maritime organisation, arguing that the proposed regulation would place an undue burden on consumers, businesses and global trade.

The president further pointed to prospects for closer cooperation in shipbuilding, including discussions on the construction of American frigates in Greece, and said opportunities existed to expand ties in trade and investment.