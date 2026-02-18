The Federal Communications Commission requested transcripts of Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show performance from Comcast’s CMCSA.O NBC after a Republican lawmaker suggested it could violate federal indecency regulations, a member of the commission said Wednesday.

FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez said she reviewed the transcripts of the performance that was largely in Spanish after she learned the commission had requested them. “I reviewed them carefully, and I found no violation of our rules and no justification for harassing broadcasters over a standard live performance,” Gomez said.

Comcast, NBC and the FCC did not immediately comment.

Representative Randy Fine, a Republican, had suggested Bad Bunny had used expletives in Spanish during the performance and urged Carr to to impose fines and broadcast license reviews.

The New York Post reported earlier the performance did not include some lyrics that contained graphic sexual references and the FCC does not plan to review the matter further barring further evidence, citing a source familiar with the matter.

President Donald Trump, in a social media post after the Feb. 8 half-time show, attacked the Puerto Rican superstar and complained the show was mostly in Spanish, saying it was “an affront to the Greatness of America” and a “slap in the face” to the country. “Nobody understands a word this guy is saying,” Trump wrote on his social media account, calling the dancing “disgusting” and unsuitable for children.