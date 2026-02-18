Strong winds left over 20 communities in Cyprus without electricity on Wednesday morning, while in Limassol emergency crews were called out to multiple incidents including a fallen tree and electricity pole as severe weather swept across the island.

Bad weather caused minor but widespread issues in Limassol, prompting local services to respond to several incidents from early morning.

Fire brigade officer Koulla Mesaritou said that since 6am, crews handled three incidents, two within Limassol city and one in the district.

In the city, firefighters removed loose metal sheeting from a building roof and dealt with sparks coming from electricity authority of Cyprus (EAC) cables.

In Pachna, a fallen tree was cleared from the village square.

EAC teams are working to repair low-voltage damage caused by strong winds, while medium-voltage problems were reported in western Limassol, particularly in the Asomatos–Trachoni area.

EAC spokesperson Christina Papadopoulou confirmed that an electricity pole fell in Souni, with crews on site carrying out repairs.

Power cuts in Limassol affected Erimi, the Yermasoyia river area, Kantou, Parekklisia and Prodromos.

Across the island, the EAC reported significant power supply issues in all districts, primarily due to wind-related damage.

The authority also warned of serious delays at its call centre because of a high volume of incoming calls, as repair crews worked to restore electricity.

Power cuts affected various areas including Farmakas, Geri, Kakopetria and parts of Pera Chorio Nisou and Pera in Nicosia.

In Larnaca, outages were recorded in Odou, Ormideia, Perivolia and Xylotymbou, while Paphos faced disruptions in Yiolou, Miliou and Theletra, along with a planned outage in Latchi.

Acheritou, Dasaki Achna and Vrysoulles in Famagusta district also reported power outages.

Despite the wind’s impact, no rainfall-related problems were noted in Limassol, according to Socrates Metaxas, general director of the Limassol regional disaster management authority, who said the city remains protected by flood-prevention works carried out in recent years.

Limassol deputy district governor Emily Dionysiou said no issues had been reported in local communities, adding: “We remain alert and ready to respond to any problems.”

The disruption coincided with a low-pressure system over the Black Sea, bringing strong winds, heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms to Cyprus.

Gusts in exposed areas reached force 9 to 10 on the Beaufort scale, while coastal winds blew at force 6 to 7.

Sea conditions were very rough, and snowfall was reported in the higher mountains.

The rainfall, however, provided some relief to water reserves.

At the Asprokremmos dam, inflows approached 10 million cubic metres, raising capacity above 18 per cent.

Smaller inflows were recorded at the Kannaviou and Evretou dams.

Officials said recent rains have improved the outlook and could help prevent summer water cuts if managed properly.