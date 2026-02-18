Air traffic at Larnaca and Paphos airports rose 16 per cent in the November-January winter period compared with the corresponding months of the previous year, according to Hermes Airports’ Director of Aviation Development, Marketing and Communication Maria Kouroupi.

Kouroupi told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) that connectivity “is on an upward trajectory this winter period as well”.

She attributed the increase to coordinated efforts across the tourism sector and agreements with key airlines enabling year-round routes.

During the winter season, 30 airlines operated flights from Larnaca Airport to 54 destinations in 33 countries, she said.

Four new markets, Spain, Belgium, Slovakia and North Macedonia, were added, while ten destinations appeared for the first time in winter, Barcelona, Brussels, Bratislava, Skopje, Venice, Heraklion, Timisoara, Suceava, Cluj and Gyumri.

Regarding Paphos Airport, Kouroupi said eight airlines operated flights to 35 destinations in 17 countries. She added that the Paphos-Amman route was reinstated and Dusseldorf and Haifa were introduced as new destinations.

Asked about possible effects from tensions in the Middle East, she said the tourism sector is sensitive to geopolitical developments and travel flows could be affected.

However, she added that “at this stage, there is no apparent impact on air traffic to Cyprus”.

She explained that disturbances in the wider region may alter airline flight planning, as companies may be required to avoid certain airspace, potentially increasing flight time or leading to refuelling stops in Cyprus.

She also said Cyprus airports have repeatedly functioned as “bridges of peace”, serving repatriation needs during regional crises through additional flights and arrangements.

Meanwhile, Kouroupi said Hermes Airports has been implementing a long-term connectivity strategy in cooperation with the state and tourism bodies, aiming for common targets in markets and airlines and supporting joint promotional campaigns.

In this context, she noted that airline and airport conferences such as Routes and Connect are attended together with the Deputy Ministry of Tourism, while participation also takes place in major tourism exhibitions alongside hoteliers and other organisations.

According to her, this coordinated targeting contributed to positive results recorded over the past five years despite challenges, while communication between stakeholders enabled rapid coordination and joint messaging during crisis periods.

Asked about cooperation with airlines in the region and the prospect of Cyprus becoming a passenger or cargo hub, she explained that the conditions for passenger and cargo development differ significantly.

Regarding cargo, she said “Hermes Airports undertook initiatives in the past to attract investment but these did not materialise due to limited investor interest or unfeasible specifications.”

She referred to a 2021 study prepared by an international independent firm and communicated to the government, adding that press reports suggest several of its conclusions and the broader strategic direction may be adopted and updated.

However, she pointed to a structural factor affecting investment interest, the duration of the concession agreement, saying institutional provisions ensuring continuity and sustainability of investments beyond the current period are important for successful development.

She also said Phase B expansion works at both airports have been underway since the end of March last year and are progressing according to schedule. The projects, financed entirely by Hermes Airports, amount to €170 million.

At Larnaca Airport completion is expected within 30 months, including a new wing connected to the existing terminal, additional boarding and disembarkation gates, extra baggage belts, relocation of passport and security control areas, expansion of commercial space and more aircraft parking positions.

At Paphos Airport completion is estimated within 27 months, with terminal capacity increasing by 30 per cent and expansion of the southern parallel taxiway.

Kouroupi said the main challenge is maintaining uninterrupted operation during construction, as all work is carried out in a fully operational environment.

“This is a particularly demanding project, as all work is being carried out in a fully active and operational environment, without interrupting the operation of the airports for a single moment,” she said.

She added that, depending on progress, adjustments or service relocations are made where necessary, with emphasis on informing passengers in advance about any arrangements.

“Proper planning and careful preparation allow us to effectively manage the challenges that arise, maintaining the high level of service, hospitality and professionalism that our passengers and visitors deserve,” Kouroupi concluded.