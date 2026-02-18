A 21-year-old worker is in critical condition after falling 11 metres off the roof of a building where he was installing a photovoltaic system in Paphos on Wednesday.

The man sustained a serious head injury and was transferred to Paphos general hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.

Investigations into the case have been launched by the police.

The incident follows the death of a 43-year-old worker who died immediately after falling at a construction site in the Lakatamia area of Nicosia just one day earlier.