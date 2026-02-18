Wednesday brings unsettled and potentially dangerous weather across Cyprus, with strong winds, rain, isolated thunderstorms and elevated dust levels across much of the island.

A yellow warning for winds remains in force until 4pm, as gusts are expected to reach 75 to 100 kilometres per hour.

According to the met office, the atmosphere shall remain dusty until around midday, affecting visibility.

Cloud cover dominates the day, bringing localised rainfall and isolated storms, while snow is expected over the Troodos range.

Conditions are forecast to gradually improve during the afternoon.

Temperatures will rise to about 18°C inland and along the Limassol coast, while Troodos will see values near 6°C.

Tonight, skies will remain partly cloudy with isolated rain, mainly affecting the Paphos region.

Temperatures will fall to 9°C in Nicosia, 13°C in Paphos and Kyrenia, 11°C in Limassol and Larnaca, and 4°C in Troodos, where frost may develop.

Looking ahead to Thursday, Friday and Saturday, periods of increased cloud cover are expected at times, but overall conditions will gradually stabilise.

Temperatures will continue to climb, reaching above seasonal averages by Saturday.

The current weather is being influenced by atmospheric activity over the Black Sea, driving strong winds and dust towards the Levant.