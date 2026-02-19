A 21-year-old man has been remanded in custody for seven days by the Limassol district court in connection with a drug case.

According to police, members of the force carried out a search of the suspect’s apartment during which officers located 263 tablets of the synthetic stimulant captagon, stashed under the 21-year-old’s bed.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the police station for questioning, where he reportedly made various allegations that are now under investigation.

He was arrested under a court warrant ordering his detention for seven days.

Police investigations are ongoing.