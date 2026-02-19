The British bases police officers met with Cypriot Justice Minister Costas Fytiris this week to address tackling organised crime, crossing points and further strengthening cooperation.

The Dhekelia meeting included representatives from the bases’ police and administration, focusing on issues like crossing point coordination and inter-authority liaison.

“The minister’s presence shows our determination to keep citizens safe,” chief constable Steve Jupp stated, hoping for closer collaboration.

The bases chief officer, Fleur Thomas, said meeting with the justice minster also laid the foundations of a productive and positive relationship going forward.

“Having taken over the role of justice minister in December, it was really good to engage with Mr Fitiris for the first time,” she said.

“We are very grateful that he has been able to meet with us so early in his tenure and have such positive interaction. We look forward to continuing to build on that relationship in the future.”

Both parties agreed to maintain close contact on organised crime and operational coordination.