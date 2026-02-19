Employees of the Housing Finance Corporation have authorised trade union Etyk to take all measures deemed necessary to satisfy their demands during a general assembly, according to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA).

At the general assembly on Wednesday, staff of the Housing Finance Corporation granted their union the authority to escalate action if required, including the possibility of strike measures.

The decision followed long-standing concerns raised by employees regarding the renewal of their collective agreement and staffing conditions.

According to information obtained by the Cyprus News Agency, the workers are seeking the renewal of their collective agreement, which expired in 2016.

They also cited chronic understaffing within the organisation as a pressing issue affecting operations.

In addition, employees raised concerns over the non-implementation of promotions to senior clerk positions, with the last such promotions having taken place in 2008.

They further complained about the unilateral abolition of senior officer positions, describing the move as detrimental to career progression and organisational structure.

According to CNA, staff members voted and approved the granting of authorisation to Etyk to take any measures considered necessary to resolve these matters.

This authorisation does not exclude the possibility of a decision on strike action should it become necessary.

It was also indicated during the assembly that the workers’ demands appear to be encountering obstacles related to approval by the Finance Ministry.

Meanwhile, Etyk is expected to meet the board of directors of the Housing Finance Corporation next week to discuss the above issues.