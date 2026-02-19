The Association of Cyprus Banks has announced that it will participate for a second consecutive year in the European Money Quiz, once again placing Cyprus within the major pan-European financial literacy initiative.

Through its participation in the European Money Quiz, the Cyprus Banks Association (CBA) is reaffirming its commitment to strengthening financial education among young people across the country.

In the ninth edition of the competition, the association is consolidating Cyprus’ presence in the money-focused contest, underlining its ongoing dedication to cultivating basic financial knowledge and skills among students.

The Cypriot competition will take place on March 17, 2026 and is open to second and third grade secondary school students aged between 13 and 15.

The initiative forms part of the association’s broader financial education actions, aimed at enhancing understanding of economic matters among young people.

Through an interactive online knowledge game, students will be tested on topics including money management, fundamental economic concepts, the role of banks and the functioning of the economy.

The winning class of the national competition will represent Cyprus at the European Final in Brussels, scheduled to take place on August 18–19, 2026.

At the final stage, winning teams from approximately 30 European countries will meet and compete against one another.

The continued Cypriot presence in the institution highlights the importance of financial literacy as an essential life skill and strengthens the country’s position in the broader European dialogue on economic literacy.

Finally, the association mentioned that the competition is held under the approval of the Education Ministry, whose contribution it described as decisive in promoting initiatives that enhance students’ knowledge and skills in the field of economics and money management.