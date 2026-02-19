The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) announced on Thursday the suspension of trading in the 13-week Treasury Bills 11th Issue, Series 2025, ahead of their upcoming deletion.

The decision concerns the 13-week Treasury Bills 11th Issue, Series 2025 (November 28, 2025 – February 27, 2026), bearing the code TB13K25, with trading suspended from February 24, 2026 until February 26, 2026 inclusive.

The suspension will remain in place until the settlement of all transactions, in view of the deletion of the specific securities.

The deletion of the above Treasury Bills from both the Cyprus Stock Exchange and the Central Depository Registry will take place on February 27, 2026.

“This decision was taken for the settlement of transactions, within the framework of investor protection, in accordance with Article 183 of the Securities and Cyprus Stock Exchange Law,” the announcement said.