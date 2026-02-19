The new Cyprus tax system, in force since January 1, 2026, will be presented to Greek businesses and investment organisations at a special event in Athens on March 6.

The presentation will take place from 10.00 to 14.30 at the Amphitheatre of the Theoharakis Foundation, located at 9 Vasilissis Sofias Avenue and 1 Merlin Street in central Athens, opposite the Hellenic Parliament.

The aim of the event is to provide a detailed briefing to Greek businesses on the latest changes introduced to the Cyprus tax framework, at a time when Greek investment flows towards Cyprus are steadily increasing.

The main presentation of the new tax system will be delivered by Tax Commissioner Soteris Markides.

Audit and legal firms will also outline the services they provide to Greek companies and investors from Greece seeking to expand their activities.

Opening addresses will be delivered by Cyprus Ambassador to Athens Stavros Avgoustides, Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Stavros Stavrou and Cyprus-Greece Business Association president Iosif Iosif.

A representative of Invest Cyprus will also address the gathering. Moreover, the president of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Cyprus, Odysseas Christodoulou, is scheduled to speak at the event.

The president of the Cyprus Bar Association, Michalis Vorkas, will also participate as a speaker.

The event is being held under the auspices of the Embassy of Cyprus in Greece, the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Cyprus-Greece Business Association and Invest Cyprus.