A 70-year-old man died on Thursday after getting run over on a stretch of the Nicosia-Limassol highway.

The accident happened around 7.30pm.

Police identified the deceased as Savvas Ioannou, from Paphos.

Ioannou was part of a crew working on the highway at the time.

He was struck by a vehicle while placing traffic cones on the right-hand-side of the highway.

At one point an oncoming car collided with a lit arrow sign placed by the crew, before slamming into the 70-year-old worker.

The driver, aged 37, was slightly injured in the collision. He later tested negative for alcohol and narcotics.

Police are investigating the precise circumstances of the accident.