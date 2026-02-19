MPs on Thursday squabbled over the state of the energy sector, even dredging up the 2011 deadly explosion at Mari naval base which took the nearby power station offline.

The row unfolded during the debate prior to passage of the 2026 budget for the Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC). The EAC balance sheet provides for €2.55 billion in expenditures, and €1.95 billion in revenues.

The discussion provided the parties with the opportunity to air their grievances on energy-related policies.

One issue that came up is the intended purchase of three new turbines for the ageing power plant at Dhekelia. The new turbines have been costed at €140 million.

On this, Edek MP Marinos Sizopoulos asked why the EAC went ahead with the tender, given that Cyprus is supposed to start importing natural gas for electricity generation.

Chiming in, Charalambos Theopemptou of the Greens recalled how Cyprus has repeatedly reneged on promises to replace the old turbines at Dhekelia. The EU had wanted Cyprus to shut down the plant due to its high emissions.

Independent MP Alexandra Attalidou called it “unacceptable” that the Dhekelia plant is still online. It means that local residents continue to have their health affected from the pollution.

Akel leader Stefanos Stefanou warned that a “serious problem” looms in terms of electricity supply – possibly leading to blackouts in the summer. He cited EAC officials as stating that the organisation will be unable to boost its electricity output in the coming years.

Diko MP Zacharias Koulias accused Akel of having in the past mishandled the advent of natural gas. He said Akel had blocked attempts by the former late president Tassos Papadopoulos to bring natural gas to the island.

His colleague Chrysis Pantelides criticised the prior administration of Nicos Anastasiades over the LNG terminal at Vasiliko and the Great Sea Interconnector.

He said the Anastasiades government had “bequeathed two time bombs” to the current administration.

Reacting, Disy MP Harris Georgiades said that when the Anastasiades administration took office in 2013, the “bomb” had already exploded. He was referring to the massive detonation in July 2011 of explosives kept in containers at Mari naval base. The blast caused the death of 13 people and severely damaged the nearby power station at Vasiliko.