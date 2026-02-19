A change to how cats and dogs are protected across Europe is on the horizon, and Cyprus has just a few years to get ready.

Recent discussions at the House environment committee have brought animal welfare firmly into the spotlight, with committee chair and MP Charalambos Theopemptou warned that a new EU-wide law will transform how pets will be monitored and managed.

Speaking on CyBC radio, Theopemptou said the forthcoming EU regulation on the welfare of dogs and cats represents a major shift.

He said, until now, animal welfare has largely been handled at national level and this new regulation will apply automatically in every member state, leaving governments responsible for putting the practical systems in place to enforce it.

While the regulation will take effect soon after publication, the most significant obligations are expected to kick in from 2028.

Ending the patchwork

Currently, rules differ widely from country to country and what qualifies as a “professional” breeder in one state may not in another.

The new framework aims to close those gaps and introduces common minimum welfare standards for breeders, sellers and shelters across the EU.

The new rules are built around four key areas.

First, the EU will set minimum welfare standards, including limits on breeding, bans on harmful procedures, space requirements, and daily outdoor access for dogs over eight weeks, while allowing member states to adopt stricter rules.

Second, mandatory microchipping and registration will apply to all dogs and cats, including those already in homes, before sale, adoption and/or transfer.

Third, online sales will face stricter oversight, requiring verified ads linked to registered animals and information promoting responsible ownership.

Finally, imports and pet travel will face stricter rules: commercial imports must meet equivalent welfare standards, and owners must pre-register pets in a new travellers’ database at least five days before non-commercial travel.

A particular challenge for Cyprus

For Cyprus, the biggest adjustment may concern cats. While dogs are already covered under the dog law of 2002, cats are not.

The new regulation will make microchipping and registration compulsory for them as well, a significant cultural and administrative shift on an island with a large stray and community cat population.

Cyprus will also need to upgrade its national pet database to meet EU interoperability standards while ensuring full compliance with data protection rules.

Political discussions are ongoing about which ministry will oversee the process, though the veterinary services and local municipalities are expected to play a central role.

Breeders, sellers and shelters will face new registration requirements and risk-based inspections, while online platforms operating in Cyprus may need to introduce verification tools and clearer consumer warnings.

The clock is ticking

If the regulation is formally adopted in 2026, the countdown to 2028 will begin almost immediately.

That will give Cyprus a limited window to build the necessary digital systems, enforcement mechanisms and public awareness campaigns.

Theopemptou has made clear that the era of loosely coordinated national approaches to animal welfare is coming to an end.

He said that the EU is moving toward a unified standard, one that aims to protect animals, reduce illegal trade and promote responsible ownership.

Whether Cyprus will be fully prepared in time when it comes to registering and tracking its feline population, remains an open question.

But one thing is certain change is coming, and preparations cannot wait.