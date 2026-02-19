The Harris Kyriakides Foundation invites expressions of interest for the award of a scholarship at the University of Oxford.

The Harris Kyriakides Scholarship was established in collaboration with the University of Oxford in 2023 with the aim of supporting outstanding Law students from Cyprus. The scholarship is awarded to a Greek Cypriot or Turkish Cypriot student pursuing legal studies at the University of Oxford, reflecting the Foundation’s commitment to academic excellence, merit, and inclusivity.

The scholarship forms part of a five-year programme running from 2023, under which the Harris Kyriakides Foundation provides funding of £10,000 per award. Scholarships were awarded in 2023 and 2024; no award is made in 2025.

Applications are submitted electronically to [email protected] by the end of April of each year. The selection decision is announced on 10 May and is based on academic merit and the candidate’s demonstrated potential to make a positive and lasting impact on the Cyprus legal order. Each application must include:



• a cover letter explaining how the candidate aims to contribute positively to the legal system of Cyprus, and

• a curriculum vitae (CV).

Any queries regarding the scholarship or the application process should be directed to [email protected].