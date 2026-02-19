iDNA Genomics Public Ltd has released a statement informing the public that it has established the formal record date for the interest payment on its corporate bond.

The company stated that in accordance with the terms of the issued bond carrying ISIN CY0240422119, the upcoming interest payment date has been set for February 27, 2026.

This scheduled distribution represents a return of 8.5 per cent on the nominal value of the bond held by investors.

The last cum date, which is the final day the bonds will trade with the right to participate in the interest payment, is Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

From Thursday, February 26, 2026, the securities will trade on the ex-interest date, meaning buyers from this point forward will not have the right to the current payment.

The actual record date for identifying the registered bondholders entitled to the distribution is Friday, February 27, 2026.

According to the corporate announcement, the payment of interest to the registered holders will be completed within a period of ten working days.

The final deadline for the completion of interest distribution is Friday, March 13, 2026.