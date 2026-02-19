New projects for 2026 at the archaeological site of Nea Paphos have been announced, focusing on mosaic conservation and upgrades to the Tombs of the Kings, during Deputy Culture Minister Vasiliki Kassianidou’s visit to the site.

Kassianidou expressed satisfaction with recently completed conservation and improvement works. She also toured the early Christian Basilica of Chrysopolitissa in Kato Paphos to mark the completion of maintenance works, including the urgent restoration of pedestrian bridges.

Dating from the 4th to 6th centuries AD, the Nea Paphos archaeological site is among Cyprus’ most significant monuments, renowned for its mosaic floors and the Column of the Apostle Paul.

Accompanied by Georgios Georgiou, director of the Department of Antiquities, Kassianidou praised the successful implementation of the projects and the cooperation between the relevant services.

Looking ahead, she outlined plans to enhance visitor facilities at the Tombs of the Kings, Cyprus’ most visited archaeological site, stressing the need for protective shelters.

Georgiou highlighted the site’s Unesco World Heritage status and its connection to other important monuments in the area. He described the recent upgrades as major technical improvements, particularly the elevated pedestrian bridges designed to improve visitors’ understanding of the site.

He also referred to the installation of transparent flooring, allowing visitors to view the archaeological remains beneath.

Georgiou acknowledged ongoing challenges related to the construction of shelters and stressed the need for modern interventions that respect the site’s integrity, adding that efforts are under way to identify effective solutions.

The total cost of the project approached €1 million.