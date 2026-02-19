A new solar farm, built atop the Nicosia general hospital’s western car park, was unveiled on Thursday, with Health Minister Neophytos Charalambides in attendance.

The solar farm has a capacity of 1.3 MWp and cost a total of €1.8 million plus value added tax, with the solar panels being placed on top of shading structures above the parking spaces.

In addition to the placement of solar panels, LED lights were installed in the area, with the state health services organisation saying that this was done “to enhance the safety of pedestrians and drivers”.

It added that with the solar farm now operational, it will “achieve a substantial reduction in energy costs and carbon dioxide emissions”.

“The use of renewable energy sources enhances the long-term financial sustainability of the organisation and allows for the reinvestment of resources in the upgrade of the health services provided,” it said.

Additionally, it said, further rollouts of similar initiatives are expected in due course.