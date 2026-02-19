Officials on Thursday poured cold water on an MP’s proposal to install flashing beacons on private mobile camera vans, as the move would entail extra cost for the government.

Under Article 80.2 of the constitution, no member of parliament may introduce legislation resulting in an increase in budgetary expenditure.

An official with the attorney-general’s office pointed out this prohibition, citing also a recent ruling by the supreme constitutional court affirming it.

Operated by private contractors, the often unmarked white vans are used for covert speed enforcement on highways and urban roads. The vans use rear-mounted cameras, and sometimes side-facing ones, to capture speeding violations, seatbelt, and mobile phone offences. Fines are sent via post to registered owners.

The bill proposing to install beacons on the vans belongs to Greens MP Stavros Papadouris.

The reasoning behind his proposal is to enhance motorists’ safety and ensure that drivers have “unobstructed visual contact” with the vans.

The MP argues that the purpose of the mobile vans was not to “raise money” for the state through fines, but rather to boost drivers’ safety.

But officials said that installing the beacons would entail an extra cost – borne by the private contractors and then passed on to the state.

For its part, the transport ministry said it had asked the company operating the vans to provide a cost estimate for the potential installation of beacons atop the vehicles.

The company has yet to respond.

Instead of beacons, officials from the justice ministry suggested the vans could be fitted with reflective plates.