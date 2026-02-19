Works to assess the damage caused to the Paphos coastal front will begin soon so that necessary repairs can be carried out, Paphos’ interim mayor Angelos Onisiforou said on Thursday.

“No one can stand against nature, but we can and must take the right precautions,” he said.

Onisiforou said construction works would be undertaken to “solve the problems at their root”, stressing the need to support shop owners in protecting their premises from natural disasters.

He added that this could only be achieved through efficient, long-term solutions rather than ad hoc or temporary measures, underscoring the municipality’s obligation to respond swiftly and effectively.

“For the municipal authority, the priority is to support and protect citizens, without creating new problems,” he said.

Onisiforou asserted that the assessment of the damages would proceed immediately, allowing for lasting protection measures to be implemented as soon as possible.

Severe weather on Wednesday flooded several shops along Paphos’ seafront, with significant damage reported in the tourist area, including the city’s port.

Heavy rain, strong winds and rough seas lifted paving stones, while seaweed and sand were washed onto the Kato Paphos shore.

Many tourist shops and gastronomic venues are located in the area, with owners having been photographed as they tried to get a hold of the situation by getting water in buckets and collecting debris on Wednesday.