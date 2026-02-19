The Paphos regional tourism board (Etap) is taking part in the international tourism exhibition f.re.e 2026, held in Munich from February 18-22, as part of efforts to strengthen and upgrade visitor flows from Germany.

According to the board, the participation coincides with the launch of three direct weekly flights between Munich and Paphos by Lufthansa, a development expected to enhance year-round connectivity with one of Central Europe’s key outbound markets.

During the exhibition, Etap is promoting the region’s diversified tourism offering, focusing on culture and history, nature and rural experiences, sports and active tourism, as well as gastronomy.

At the same time, representatives are holding meetings with industry professionals to develop partnerships and reinforce the destination’s presence in the German market.

“The initiative forms part of a broader outreach plan aimed at sustainable tourism growth, reducing seasonality and positioning Paphos as a modern quality destination for German travellers,” the board concluded.