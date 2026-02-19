Cyprus’ patient associations have called for a dialogue on revised categories of drugs, which resulted in higher prices for patients, with complaints flooding in from patients and doctors alike, as high costs affect treatments, particularly those of the elderly.

The Federation of Patient Associations (Osak) has already begun discussions with the health insurance organisation (HIO) and has called on the pharmaceutical companies to join them.

“Osak is closely monitoring the serious repercussions on thousands of patients from the recent reclassification of certain categories of drugs in the national health system (Gesy), which have to do with the expiration of patents for some original drugs.”

The federation has been receiving complaints both from patients and doctors, as the contribution demanded from the patient has risen, without the price of the actual drug having changed.

“The matter concerns drugs that are in the same category and are given for the same condition, but contain different active substances. In these cases, the choice of medicine by the doctor cannot be determined by the changes in the contribution arising from reclassifications in the catalogues,” Osak pointed out.

The issue particularly affects elderly patients, mainly pensioners and low-income pensioners, who are called upon to pay larger amounts every month to continue their treatment, in some cases just for one drug.

Osak said the patients should not be liable to pay for expired patents, price fluctuations and reclassifications, especially when no alternative can be implemented safely and without a change in treatment.