Tepak sets studio rents at €450 for new student complex

The Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak) expects to welcome its first students to the new dormitories in the Berengaria area of Kato Polemidia in September, after the first phase of the project is scheduled for completion by June 30, 2026.

To enable the leasing of the initial 154 beds, the university has launched a tender through the electronic procurement system for the integrated management and operation of the residences.

The contract has an estimated value of €3.012 million and bids will be accepted until March 27 at 12.00.

The contract concerns full operational management of the student residences in Limassol for three years, with the right of renewal for an additional two years, a renewal the contractor would be obliged to accept.

The contractor will also be responsible for staffing, training and supervision of personnel and ensuring compliance with health, safety and regulatory requirements.

Services include overall operation, tenant reception and reservations, financial and accounting management, rent collection, cleaning and disinfection, building maintenance, security, stock management and garden care, along with provision of materials, equipment, software and all operational expenses.

The complex consists of nine buildings with capacity for 500 students and facilities including a gym, cafeteria, kiosk, large multipurpose hall, laundry areas with washers and dryers, storage rooms, changing rooms, offices and extensive underground parking.

The project will be delivered in two phases. Phase A comprises two buildings with 154 beds, underground electromechanical infrastructure and external works and is expected to be ready by June 30, 2026, allowing accommodation from September 1, 2026.

Phase B covers the remaining construction and full operation of the complex and is scheduled for completion in September 2027.

In total, the residences include 487 rooms, 474 studios (18 square metres), including 10 accessible units, and 13 two-bedroom apartments (56 square metres), two accessible. Each unit will have a private bathroom and kitchenette equipped with oven, stove, extractor hood and refrigerator, with no shared kitchens or bathrooms.

The enclosed building area amounts to about 16,000 square metres, while total covered spaces reach 30,460 square metres excluding verandas.

The cafeteria and kiosk will be tendered separately and managed independently, while the gym and multipurpose hall will remain under university responsibility, although their cleaning and security will be handled by the contractor.

The site will also provide parking for 218 cars, 140 bicycles and 110 motorbikes. Bicycle and motorbike parking will be free, while car parking is expected to cost about €200 annually including VAT, charged together with rent.

Room allocation will be handled exclusively by the university housing office based on a points system reflecting socio-economic criteria, with priority given to degree students.

A number of rooms will also be reserved for foreign and Erasmus students, while the university may allocate rooms to first-year students on a priority basis.

Contracts will last either 10 or 12 months with a fixed start date of September 1 and will not exceed one year, although students may reapply annually following evaluation.

Rooms vacated during July – August under 10-month contracts will be used for conferences, summer schools and partner organisations, with a minimum stay of three days and maximum two months, while a limited number will also be available for short-term academic visitors for stays of up to 30 days.

Indicative rents place studios at €450 per month and two-bedroom units at €400 per month, with some units offered at lower prices based on socio-economic criteria.

Annual revenue is estimated at €2.69m, excluding summer use. Summer rentals, priced at about €30 per day for roughly 100 rooms over 30 days, are expected to generate an additional €90,000.