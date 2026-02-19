Thursday’s weather is expected to be mostly clear across most of the island, with increased cloud cover expected in some parts.

Temperatures will rise to a maximum of 19 degrees Celsius inland and on the coasts, and eight degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies will remain largely clear, though light fog may form inland and in the east of the island.

Temperatures are expected to drop to five degrees Celsius inland, nine degrees Celsius on the south and east coasts, 10 degrees Celsius on the west and north coasts, and a single degree above freezing in the mountains.

As such, frost is expected to form in mountainous areas in the early hours of Friday morning, with sparse cloud cover expected through Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures will gradually rise through Friday and Saturday, before dropping again on Sunday.

As of dawn, the depth of snow atop Mount Olympus was four centimetres.