The Social Work Programme of the University of Nicosia (UNIC), coordinator of the new Erasmus+ project “Mental Health Matters” (MHM), held the project’s kick-off meeting in Chișinău, Moldova, on 27 – 28 January 2026. The meeting brought together partners from Moldova, Italy, and Greece, and laid the foundation for joint work to strengthen mental health within Vocational Education and Training (VET) in Moldova and the EU.

The MHM consortium includes three partners from Moldova:

ASOCIATIA OBSTEASCA CENTRUL DE INOVARE DI POLITICI DIN MOLDOVA (CIPM)

Institutia Publica Colegiul Alexei Mateevici din Chisinau (CAM)

Colegiul Mihai Eminescu din Soroca (CME)

and two European partners from Italy and Greece respectively:

CONSORZIO DI COOPERATIVE SOCIALI GLOBAL MED CARE (GMC)

INSTITOUTO MELETON KAINOTOMIAS KAI ANAPTYXIS A.M.K.E. (IMKKA)

Mental health and the need for strengthened support

The European Commission has underlined that “mental health is an integral part of health” (2023). Moldova continues to face significant challenges related to mental health, which are intensified by limited access to services, stigma, and socio-economic pressures. The relatively low number of mental health professionals, their concentration in urban areas, and a system that has relied heavily on hospital-based care contribute to barriers in early support and community-based prevention.

Young people are particularly affected, with factors such as academic stress, bullying, substance use, and migration-related stress contributing to emotional distress. At the same time, services tailored to children and adolescents remain insufficient, underscoring the need for stronger and more accessible support.

The role of VET and social assistance

Moldova’s VET system performs an important role in addressing these challenges, particularly by training social assistants, who serve as frontline professionals providing mental health and social support in community and municipal settings. While VET pathways typically combine theory with practice, the mental health focus within many programmes remains limited, leaving gaps in preparedness for early intervention, stigma reduction, and holistic, person-centred care.

Coordination and next steps

The kick-off meeting established project governance, collaboration mechanisms, and initial priorities across the partnership.

The project is coordinated by Dr. Despina Cochliou, Assistant Professor of Social Work and BSc Programme Coordinator (School of Humanities and Social Sciences, Department of Social Sciences, Social Work Programme, University of Nicosia).

Dr. Despina Cochliou mentioned: “Mental health is closely linked to educational participation, skills development, and social inclusion, particularly for young people. Mental Health Matters will support capacity-building across VET and social assistance pathways, strengthening knowledge and practical tools to address emerging needs. Working with our partners in Moldova, Italy, and Greece, the University of Nicosia is committed to ensuring that the project delivers usable outputs and lasting value.”