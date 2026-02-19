The Landmark Nicosia, Autograph Collection Hotel, soon welcomes “Vetrina”, on the 28th of January, a brand-new, all-day, dine, wine & deli venue, rooted in the Mediterranean spirit and reflecting contemporary sophistication.

The Landmark Nicosia, Autograph Collection Hotel, owned by MHV, is officially announcing the arrival of the brand-new, dine, wine & deli Vetrina, which is coming to present guests with treasured moments of refined indulgence, from the morning until night. With its name inspired by the concept of the “vitrine” (meaning “display window” in Greek), which offers totally free visual access to the delicacies it showcases, Vetrina invites all to discover the carefully curated Mediterranean flavours, delicacies and wines, served directly at its welcoming indoor and outdoor spaces, or displayed at the lavish deli counters and retail boutique.

Vetrina is a feeling, an experience, an open invitation to all. Drawing inspiration from the grandeur of the Roman Empire, transformed into a perfectly curated and contemporary tasteful space, it promises to introduce guests to a relaxed all-day dining & deli-shopping concept, that becomes a beautiful “journey” for all the senses. Here, depending on the time of day and the mood of the moment, the smell of coffee, the elegant snacking options, the refined dining proposals, the wine experiences and the premium products that guests can buy for their home, become one and cater to all needs and desires.

Vetrina is a warm and inviting meeting place for every true food and wine lover. Here the professional seeking for a nice lunch break, the cosmopolitan world-traveller and the demanding local visitor, all find what they are looking for. With fresh, local, top-quality ingredients placed in the epicentre of the experience, here lazy mornings begin with specialty coffee, lavish juices, artisanal pastries and freshly baked bread. Noons come along with light salads, delicious antipasti, and mouthwatering daily specials, while evenings become even more interesting with delightful dishes designed to be shared, an essential element of the culinary culture of the people of eastern Mediterranean, such as premium meat cuts, fresh seafood, and handmade pasta, paired with amazing wines from Vetrina’s impressive selection.

However, sworn wine enthusiasts and sophisticated foodies are the ones who will utterly fall in love with this brand-new space, as the stunning wine bar is destined to become one of the liveliest destinations in the city with tastings, wine flights and famous vineyards setting the tempo. At the same time the dedicated retail space and lavish deli counter will attract all eyes, as here visitors can find an extensive array of artisanal products, from olive oils to spice blends, a boutique wine collection, premium coffee blends, and of course fresh cured meats, cheeses, pasta fresca, sauces and marinated vegetables, perfect for creating divine at-home culinary experiences.

Inspired by the “Convivio Romana” (communal table) and the “Triclinio” (dining arrangement featuring three couches around a table for reclining at meals) of the glorious Roman era, when banquet dining was a significant social event, meant to reflect the prestige and wealth of the host, Vetrina is all about intriguing all the senses in a welcoming and refined manner. Here guests find their perfect spot on the comfortable vintage-inspired sofas and armchairs of the open-air, green patio, or in front of the imposing, robust wooden bars and counters to enjoy treasured relaxed moments of unpretentious grace and understate luxury.

In this brand-new venue nothing has been left to chance. From the Roman architecture inspired arches and the graceful decorative pillars to the intricate mosaic tesserae technique, the famous Lefkara lace elements and the swanlike ornaments and decorative objects, inspired by Goddess Aphrodite, who had the swan as her symbol, every detail narrates a story of sophistication and grandeur, comfort and serenity, relaxation and indulgence. Welcome to Vetrina, where every artisanal flavour tastes like home and is soon to become the favourite meeting place of Nicosia.

