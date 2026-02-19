A 24-year-old worker remains in a serious but stable condition at Paphos general hospital after falling from a height of around 11 metres on Wednesday, sustaining injuries to his neck, pelvis, head and bruising to the lungs.

He had been installing photovoltaics on a roof.

He was transported to hospital by ambulance, where doctors said his condition is serious but out of immediate danger.

Police are investigating the incident in cooperation with the labour inspection department to determine the exact circumstances of the accident.