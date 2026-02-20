7Q Invest AIF V.C.I.C. PLC has announced the final result of the public offer to acquire up to 100 per cent of the issued share capital of LCP Holdings and Investments Public Ltd.

The announcement was made by 7Q Invest AIF V.C.I.C. PLC on behalf of the investment compartment 7Q Invest I Multi Opportunities, referred to as the proposer, and concerns the completion of the public offer for LCP Holdings and Investments Public Ltd.

The public offer was conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Public Takeover Bids Law of 2007 N.41(I)/2007, as amended, and the Public Offer Document dated November 20, 2025.

The total issued share capital of LCP consists of 25,655,723 ordinary shares of nominal value 0.11 euro each.

The proposed consideration amounted to 0.141 euro in cash for each share of nominal value 0.11 euro.

Following the final review of the Acceptance and Transfer Forms and other relevant documents required under the applicable legislation and regulations, the total acceptance level of the public offer reached 7.04 per cent, corresponding to 1,807,043 LCP shares submitted through valid forms.

The final acceptance rate was revised downward by 0.62 per cent compared with the figure stated in the announcement dated January 22, 2026, as the release of a total of 160,208 pledged LCP shares did not take place.

It was clarified that Acceptance and Transfer Forms not received within the timeframes specified in the Public Offer Document were not taken into account.

As a result of the public offer, the direct participation of the proposer in the share capital and voting rights of LCP increased from 41.87 per cent, representing 10,741,813 shares, to 48.91 per cent, corresponding to 12,548,856 shares.

The indirect participation of the proposer, through persons deemed under the Law to be acting in concert with the proposer, decreased from 26.11 per cent, or 6,699,312 shares, to 25.94 per cent, or 6,653,912 shares.

This decrease was attributed to the acceptance of the public offer by a person considered under the Law to be acting in concert with the proposer for a stake of 0.18 per cent, corresponding to 45,400 shares.

Overall, the total direct and indirect participation of the proposer in LCP’s share capital rose from 67.98 per cent, or 17,441,125 shares, to 74.85 per cent, corresponding to 19,202,768 shares.

Based on the above, payment of the consideration of 0.141 euro in cash per LCP share was made to all persons who accepted the public offer in a timely and valid manner, in accordance with their selection in the Acceptance and Transfer Form.

The 1,807,043 LCP shares submitted under the offer have been transferred to the proposer.

The announcement was issued by 7Q Invest AIF V.C.I.C. PLC on behalf of 7Q Invest I Multi Opportunities and was notified to the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission as well as to LCP Holdings and Investments Public Ltd.