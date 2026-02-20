Alpha Bank Cyprus participated as a sponsor in the 9th Capital Link Cyprus Shipping Forum in Limassol, placing the bank at the centre of discussions on the future of shipping finance.

The event was organised under the auspices of the Deputy Shipping Ministry of Cyprus and brought together leading executives from shipping, the banking community and capital markets.

Discussions focused on developments in international shipping finance, regulatory and geopolitical changes, as well as challenges arising from the energy transition and increased compliance requirements.

At the panel entitled “Capital at Sea The State of Ship Finance”, Alpha Bank Cyprus was represented by Nikolaos Kagarakis, Shipping Finance Senior Relationship Manager of the Alpha Bank Group.

During his intervention, Kagarakis analysed the current state of the shipping finance market, stressing that the environment is becoming more demanding, with a higher cost of capital and stricter assessment criteria.

Particular emphasis was placed on the importance of sustainability-linked financing and transition targets, as compliance with environmental standards now directly affects the structure, pricing and availability of capital.

The discussion highlighted resilience, fleet quality and strategic adaptability as key factors in securing access to financing in the coming years.