A premature baby has been described as a “little warrior” as it was born during an emergency phone call to report that a woman was haemorrhaging heavily, the service said on Friday.

Head of the ambulance service Riana Constantinou told Alpha TV that the call was made at 2am on Thursday, resulting in the officer on the line giving instructions to the man who called on how to resuscitate the infant.

“It is a very premature baby, just 27 weeks,” Constantinou said.

She explained that “the officer started the rescue operation, we began the resuscitation over the phone and I must thank the person listening – he was a very calm man, he listened to our instructions and followed them meticulously.”

“The baby lasted until the ambulance arrived. When it did, the crew saw a woman haemorrhaging heavily and the baby that was still in cardiac arrest, and continued the resuscitation process,” Constantinou said.

She added that another ambulance arrived and with the use of an incubator the baby and its mother were taken to hospital. The infant was placed in neonatal intensive care.

“The woman is in good health. The baby is intubated and stable. It is very small, very light in weight, but it is a warrior,” Constantinou added.