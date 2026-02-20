A delivery driver was assaulted and robbed by three men who threatened him with a knife in Nicosia, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday night in the Engomi district, as the man was completing a delivery.

According to police, after handing over the order, the driver was attacked by three individuals as he was leaving the property. One of the suspects threatened him with a knife.

The suspects, who had their faces covered and spoke Greek, demanded that he hand over his valuables, including two mobile phones and €150 in cash.

They then fled the scene.

Police said investigations are ongoing.