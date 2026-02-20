Cyprus Finance Minister Makis Keravnos will chair the General Affairs Council meeting on Cohesion Policy in Brussels next Thursday.

One day earlier, on February 25, Keravnos will address European Parliament committees to present the priorities of the Cyprus EU Presidency.

According to a press release issued by the Finance Ministry, ministers responsible for Cohesion Policy are expected to approve the Council conclusions on the European Commission communication “An Agenda for Cities” during the meeting.

The conclusions underline the importance of cities for economic development, innovation, social cohesion and employment, while highlighting pressing challenges such as housing, social inequalities and the impacts of climate change.

“The conclusions provide an opportunity to recognise the urban dimension in EU policymaking,” the press release reads.

Ministers will also exchange views on a document prepared by the Cypriot Presidency concerning the lessons learned from the mid-term review of the 2021–2027 Cohesion Policy and how these will be utilised in the new programming period after 2027.

The discussion is expected to focus in particular on the support provided by Cohesion Policy to the Union’s new strategic priorities for competitiveness, resilience and strategic autonomy.

On February 25, Keravnos will visit the European Parliament to participate in separate meetings of the Committee on Regional Development and the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs.

During these meetings, he will present the priorities of the Cypriot Presidency of the Council of the EU.

According to the announcement, the minister will brief members of the two committees on the main objectives of the Cypriot Presidency regarding Cohesion Policy, as well as on the priorities of the Economic and Financial Affairs Council.

The Economic and Financial Affairs Council is responsible for EU policy in three key areas, namely economic policy, taxation and the regulation of financial services.

An exchange of views with members of the European Parliament will follow the presentations.